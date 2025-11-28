EU pressing Belgium over tax income from frozen Russian assets — Politico

BRUSSELS, November 28. /TASS/. Several EU countries are criticizing Belgium for failing to fully disclose how it handles tax income from frozen Russian assets, Politico reported, citing European diplomatic sources.

According to the sources, if Belgium continues to delay the decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets in favor of Kiev, representatives of other EU member states will increasingly raise the issue at preparatory meetings ahead of the December summit.

They also plan to request clarification from Belgian officials on whether the country is using its own tax revenues to fund Ukraine, as other states do, or if this support is sourced from revenues generated by Russian assets.

In 2024, the G7 approved a facility worth 45 billion euros, intended to be repaid using returns from the reinvestment of Russian assets.

"In light of this ongoing foot-dragging behavior (in Belgium's decision on Russian assets - TASS), one wonders whether it has actually been understood that it's Europe’s security which is at stake here. And in view of the data, there are doubts as to whether Belgium is delivering on its promise to send its windfall tax gains to Ukraine," a senior EU diplomat told Politico.

The publication spoke with representatives from five EU countries, all of whom requested anonymity. They supported their concerns with data from the Kiel Institute for World Economics, which tracks Western aid to Ukraine. According to the institute, Belgium allocated 3.4 billion euros to Kiev from 2022 through August 31, 2025, while tax revenues from Russian assets in 2024 alone totaled 1.7 billion euros.

A Belgian cabinet spokesperson denied the accusations, stating that all collected taxes were "earmarked" for Kiev. He did not directly confirm whether the funds had already been transferred.

"The Belgian government has committed to allocating all corporate tax revenue from the interest income on Russia’s immobilized assets at Euroclear to support Ukraine," said a Belgian official. "For 2025, this revenue is currently estimated at around 1 bln euros," he said.

The official also emphasized that Belgium is funding Ukraine not only from Russian asset revenues but also from its own national budget.

On Thursday, the Belgian depository Euroclear warned that using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine could increase EU debt obligations and deter investors. The Financial Times reported the same day that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever sent a letter to the European Commission, cautioning that the rapid confiscation of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine could jeopardize prospects for a potential peace agreement.