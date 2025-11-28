Peace plan for Ukraine kept tightly from European officials — Politico

BRUSSELS, November 28. /TASS/. European officials remain largely unaware of the latest US-proposed peace plan for Ukraine following talks between Washington and Kiev, Politico Europe reported, citing a diplomat.

"It’s an unprecedented situation from a diplomatic point of view," the diplomat said. "None of us have that information," he added. According to the diplomat, the latest version was being closely kept to avoid a repeat of last week’s leaking of a 28-point document and the frenzy that followed.

Earlier, the United States unveiled a 28-point peace initiative that drew criticism from Kiev and its European partners, who sought substantial revisions. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva regarding Washington’s peace plan. Later, US President Donald Trump said the initiative had been reduced from 28 points to 22.

In response to reporters’ questions about Trump’s proposal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the list of points, put forward by the United States, could serve as a foundation for future agreements on Ukraine.