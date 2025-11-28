China’s top diplomat to visit Russia early next week

BEIJING, November 28. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Russia for bilateral consultations on strategic security on December 1-2, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced at a news briefing on Friday.

"At the invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Wang Yi, a member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo and Director of the Office of the Central Affairs Commission [who also serves as the Chinese foreign minister], will visit Russia from December 1-2 to take part in the 20th round of Russian-Chinese strategic security consultations," she specified.

At the upcoming round, the two sides will exchange opinions on regional and global strategic affairs of mutual interest and discuss issues concerning the two countries’ strategic security, according to the Chinese diplomat.