Putin’s visit to allow leaders to review progress in relations — Indian MFA

NEW DELHI, November 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India will provide the two country’s leaders with an opportunity to review progress in relations, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Mr. Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4-5, 2025, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit," the statement reads.

"The forthcoming state visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Indian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

According to the ministry, during the visit, Putin will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian President Droupadi Murmu "will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honor."

The Kremlin press service announced earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin would make a state visit to India on December 4-5. According to the Kremlin, the visit "is of great importance, as it provides an opportunity to discuss the entire extensive scope of Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian affairs, in addition to addressing current international and regional issues."