Russian-Venezuelan relations cannot be destroyed — vice president

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The relations between Venezuela and Russia cannot be destroyed, Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"It is impossible to destroy or undermine our relations," she said. "These are historic relations that boost the independence of our countries, protect our right for self-defense and strengthen our sovereignty."

In her words, Moscow and Caracas have been developing their bilateral relations "in giant steps," jointly defending their interests on the global arena. As an example, she mentioned the cooperation between Russia and Venezuela in OPEC+.

"All citizens of Venezuela are very glad about our cooperation," Rodriguez added. "We know that the people of Russia always stand by our side."