Belgium thinks that hasty use of Russian assets may harm peace deal — FT

BRUSSELS, November 28. /TASS/. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said hasty finalization of the European Union’s plan to use Russia’s immobilized sovereign assets to finance Ukraine would reduce chances for reaching a potential peace agreement, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

According to the article, this point of view was expressed in De Wever’s letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The document was prepared for the forthcoming EU summit, during which the leaders are to decide on their future support to the Kiev government.

In De Wever’s opinion, attempts to push forward the ‘reparation loan’ scheme may entail negative political consequences. In his words, unresolved judicial and financial aspects may undermine efforts to end the conflict, FT wrote.

The report says that the majority of EU countries support the proposal, but Belgium, which holds the vast portion of the immobilized assets, opposes it. Brussels fears Russia’s possible retaliation and points to potential legal risks for its Euroclear depository as the holder of these assets.

FT underscored that the Belgian premier demands that other EU member states offer legally binding guarantees worth 185 billion euro to compensate for Euroclear’s possible losses.

On Thursday, Euroclear warned that the use of immobilized Russian assets for a reparations loan for Ukraine risks pushing European debt costs higher and will scare off investors.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said in an interview with TASS, that regardless of the way the asset confiscating occurs, it will be theft. He warned that Russia's response "will follow immediately" and force the West to "count its losses.".