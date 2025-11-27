Guinea-Bissau’s ousted president arrives in Senegal

PRETORIA, November 28. /TASS/. Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, ousted from the post in a military coup, has arrived in Senegal, Senegalese Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs, and Senegalese Abroad Cheikh Niang has said.

"The government of Senegal has sent a plane to Bissau, which retured to Dakar with Sissoco Embalo on board," the Seneweb news portal quoted him as saying.

Circumstances of his departure from Guinea-Bissau have not been disclosed.

On November 26, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who was running for re-election for a second term, was arrested by the servicemen in the middle of the day in his office in the presidential palace. Later, he was kept under arrest in the General Staff’s headquarters. The African Union and other regional organizations, as well as numerous African countries, have demanded for his immediate and unconditional release.

The putschists announced that the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order had assumed control in Guinea-Bissau. General Horta N’Tam has been appointed as the transitional president of Guinea-Bissau, and was sworn in on November 27.