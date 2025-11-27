Israeli forces expel over 30,000 Palestinians from refugee camps — UNRWA

CAIRO, November 27. /TASS/. More than 30,000 Palestinians were forced to leave several refugee camps located on the West Bank as a result of a special operation carried out by Israeli forces in the region, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.

"The actions of the Israeli army have led to the violent expulsion of about 32,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, from the refugee camps," UNRWA said in a statement quoted by the Maan news agency. According to the UN agency, Israeli forces "completely dispersed the refugee camps in Tulkarm, Jenin, and Nur Shams." UNRWA also noted that almost all of the Palestinians who were in the camps "are now forced to survive either on the streets or in dilapidated tents."

On November 26, the Israeli army announced the start of a counterterrorism operation in the northern part of the West Bank. According to the army press service, its goal is to prevent the spread of terrorism in the area.