Death toll from Hong Kong fire rises to 75 — news agency

HONG KONG, November 27. /TASS/. The death toll from a fire in a Hong Kong residential complex has reached 75, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The fire in Hong Kong started on Wednesday in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, which consists of eight high-rise buildings. The flames spread along bamboo scaffolding that had been erected for cosmetic repairs. The complex has nearly 2,000 apartments and was home to around 4,000 people. There have been no reports of Russians among the disaster's victims.