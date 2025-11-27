CSTO aims to enhance combat readiness against threats — declaration

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) plan to further improve the combat readiness of their collective forces to effectively counter emerging challenges and threats, a declaration adopted at the summit of the post-Soviet security bloc outlined.

"We declare our intention to continue progressively developing the forces and assets of the collective security system, thereby enhancing their high level of combat readiness to accomplish assigned tasks and to counter challenges and threats," the declaration states. The document notes that the heads of state recognized the value of the CSTO's annual joint military exercises, which are held across the territories of the member states.

Following a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the leaders adopted a total of 15 documents.