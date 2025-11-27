CSTO leaders sign summit declaration, statement on drug control

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states have signed a declaration at the summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, outlining unified approaches to key international and regional issues.

Furthermore, the participants adopted a total of fifteen documents, which included a statement on enhancing collaborative efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking.

The package of signed documents specifically comprises the Anti-Drug Strategy for CSTO member states for the period of 2026-2030 along with a statement by the CSTO Collective Security Council on strengthening cooperation in countering the illegal drug trade. The heads of state additionally endorsed the Plan for Military Cooperation among CSTO member states, which will run through the end of the decade. A further document, which introduces amendments to the Council's decision regarding the management of the CSTO's collective forces, was also approved.

The summit also endorsed measures designed to foster a positive image of the CSTO and its member states within the global information space.

The adopted documents aim to develop military, military-economic, and anti-drug cooperation, as well as counter illegal migration.