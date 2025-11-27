General N’Tam appointed transitional president of Guinea-Bissau — AFP

PRETORIA, November 27. /TASS/. General Horta N’Tam has been appointed as the transitional president of Guinea-Bissau, AFP reports.

He has already been sworn in.

N’Tam was named head of state by the military, which the day before ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and took control of the country. The transitional period is expected to last for one year.

According to the local media group SABC, N'Tam had served as chief of staff of the Guinea-Bissau army with the rank of major general since the autumn of 2023. Before that, he commanded the country’s National Guard.

On November 26, the military seized power in Guinea-Bissau, staging a coup and ousting the president. The putschists announced that the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order had assumed control.