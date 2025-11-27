Tajikistan-Russia relations develop progressively — Rahmon

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Relations between Tajikistan and Russia continue to advance steadily, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Bishkek.

"Our bilateral relations are developing progressively. <…> In other words, there are no unresolved issues between our countries. Everything is proceeding according to plan," he said.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on April 8, 1992, Russia and Tajikistan have signed more than 200 interstate treaties and agreements across various areas of bilateral cooperation. In September, in a congratulatory message to Rahmon on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence, Putin highlighted the successful development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of constructive ties.

According to Russia’s Federal Customs Service, Tajikistan accounts for 0.2% of Russia’s total foreign trade turnover. Russia is one of Tajikistan’s largest trading partners, representing more than 20% of the republic’s total foreign trade. According to Tajik data, bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $1.4 bln from January through August of this year, with growth rates reaching 13%. In 2024, the volume of trade between Tajikistan and Russia amounted to roughly $1.9 bln, which is 15% higher than the 2023 figures.

In March, following talks in the Kremlin with Rahmon, Putin said that Moscow and Dushanbe are working to increase bilateral trade 2.5-fold by 2030.