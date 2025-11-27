Russia, Belarus finalizing common electricity market ratification

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are finalizing ratification of the Union State agreement on the common electricity market, Chairman of the standing committee of the Council of the Republic of the Belarusian National Assembly Sergey Aleinik told TASS.

"The Council is being ratifying today the agreement on the common electric power market of the Union State of Russia and Belarus," he said.

"We are actually finalizing the process of creating the common electric power of the Union State, the ratification process is close to the end," the lawmaker added.