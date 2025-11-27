Hungary's exemption from US sanctions to last through Trump's term — Szijjarto

BELGRADE, November 27. /TASS/. Hungary’s exemption from US sanctions against Russian oil and gas supplies will remain in effect as long as US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are in office, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Radio Television Serbia.

"We know that relations between the President and the Prime Minister will be good as long as President Trump remains in office and Prime Minister Orban is head of government, and this exemption will remain in effect," the Foreign Minister stressed.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which would take full effect on November 21. The United States believes the restrictions it has imposed will serve as a lever of pressure on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine. The Hungarian government noted that new US sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies could harm the interests of the country, which continues to receive the bulk of its energy supplies from Russia under long-term contracts.

On November 7, at a meeting at the White House, Orban convinced Trump of the need to grant Hungary an exemption from sanctions that could hinder supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline and the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Later, several Western media outlets reported citing sources within the US administration that the exemption was granted for one year. Budapest insists the exemption will be permanent.