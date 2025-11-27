Brussels destroying Europe's energy security by rejecting Russian resources — Szijjarto

BELGRADE, November 27. /TASS/. Brussels is destroying Europe's energy security by cutting it off from hydrocarbon supplies from Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Radio Television Serbia.

"The European Union and Brussels are chiseling away at European energy security with a huge hammer, cutting themselves off from Russian energy sources," he said.

Szijjarto noted that the EU is not concerned with the rational energy policy pursued by some European nations and does not take into account the role geographic location plays in energy supplies.

"Due to its infrastructure and geography, Hungary cannot isolate itself from Russian energy sources," the Foreign Minister said.

He added that the pipeline from Croatia has low capacity compared to Hungary's needs.

Hungary continues to receive the bulk of its gas (under long-term contracts with Gazprom) via the TurkStream pipeline and its branches through Bulgaria and Serbia. In 2024, 8.5 billion cubic meters of gas were delivered to the country via this route. As Szijjarto said earlier, approximately the same volume of supplies is expected this year.