BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed his belief that Vladimir Zelensky must recognize the current realities and refrain from sabotaging efforts to negotiate a resolution to the conflict. In an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, Lukashenko shared his perspective on the situation, with a video recording of his remarks posted on Zarubin's Telegram channel.

"I once advised him at the beginning of the war on what to do. Had he followed that advice, there wouldn't be these issues – whether it's the 28 items or however many there are in the settlement plan," Lukashenko stated.

He further emphasized that if Ukraine had honored the Minsk agreements, the conflict might have been avoided, and the country could have preserved its 1991 borders. "But if Vladimir Zelensky wants to see the reality, I want to tell him again now - having proven myself right back then - not to give him advice, because he knows the situation better than I do - but simply to share what I observe. If he wants Ukraine to remain within its current borders, considering the realities on the frontlines, negotiations are necessary; avoid sabotaging the peace process," Lukashenko concluded.