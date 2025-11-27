Lukashenko weighs in on US-drafted peace plan for Ukraine

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Ukraine will accept the peace plan proposed by the United States, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko argued.

"I’d like to emphasize once again: we support your (Russia’s - TASS) efforts toward a peace deal with Ukraine. Yesterday, I said: if Americans behave like diplomats and true lawyers, this deal will be agreed upon, because the basic aspects have already been coordinated," BelTA news agency quoted the Belarusian leader as saying.

The Belarusian head of state noted that the ball is in Ukraine’s court now. "And I think, given how the situation on the front line has unfolded, Ukraine will accept this peace deal. Otherwise, it will lose the whole country," Lukashenko stressed.

Last week, Washington unveiled a 28-point peace initiative that drew criticism from Kiev and its European partners, who pushed for significant revisions. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the proposal, talks that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as "the most productive" since the start of the conflict.

According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the two delegations aligned on most of the plan, but some points were set aside for discussion at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. The date of the meeting remains undecided.