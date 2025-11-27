Europe considers cyber operations against Russia — media

BRUSSELS, November 27. /TASS/. European countries are considering joint offensive cyber operations against Russia and surprise military exercises in border areas, Politico reported, citing European officials and diplomats.

According to them, the plans stem from the need to respond to alleged "hybrid attacks." Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze told Politico that a more "proactive response is needed."

However, according to the media outlet, it’s not quite clear yet what a more proactive response will look like. A European diplomat stressed that any new measures "need to have plausible deniability."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that he saw no point in commenting on allegations of Moscow’s involvement in cyberattacks on NATO and the European Union as there was no evidence to back them up.