Lukashenko says it's West that's getting ready for war, 'not us'

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Western politicians are deliberately preparing for war as they continue to pump Ukraine with weapons, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko maintained.

Addressing the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Belarusian head of state referred to NATO’s aggregate defense expenditure of some $1.6 trillion in 2025. Germany’s military ambitions are growing as Berlin mulls a substantial increase in its defense spending, while Poland, for its part, has decided to raise its defense budget to almost $55 billion, which accounts for around 5% of its GDP, to become the North Atlantic Alliance’s leading contributor.

"The above statistics in combination with the aggressive rhetoric indicate that Western politicians are purposely getting ready for war. It is not us, Vladimir Vladimirovich, who are getting ready for war, it is them," BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying as he addressed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The Belarusian leader also noted that Western countries continue to supply Ukraine with weapons. "It’s clear to everybody where these weapons are spreading today - throughout the world," he explained.