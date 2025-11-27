Belarus’ Lukashenko says CSTO must respond to militarization in Europe

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has underscored the urgent need for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to respond to the escalating militarization of European nations, which are effectively shifting their economies onto a war footing. Speaking at the CSTO summit in Bishkek, during a meeting of the Collective Security Council, Lukashenko highlighted that European countries are increasing investments in their defense industries and expanding arms production.

"We in the CSTO must respond to this trend, and we are actively doing so," he stated, according to the BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko emphasized the importance of the organization’s adaptability in the face of evolving security challenges. "We have established a system that includes military components, anti-crisis tools, and measures to combat terrorism and drug trafficking," he noted. Additionally, he highlighted progress in cybersecurity cooperation, expressing gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for hosting the organization's recent conference on this critical issue.

In the current geopolitical landscape of Eurasia, Lukashenko affirmed that the CSTO remains highly relevant. He pointed to the organization’s dynamic development across its military-political, military-technical, and transnational threat response components as evidence of its ongoing significance. The Belarusian leader also stressed the importance of advancing the CSTO’s strategic framework, expressing hope that work on refining its conceptual documents will continue in the near future.