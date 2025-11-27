Ten documents signed at post-Soviet security bloc’s meetings in Kyrgyzstan — MFA

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Ten documents were signed at the meetings of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers, and Committee of Security Council Secretaries, held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, these included documents on the Draft Declaration of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Collective Security Council, on the Draft Decision by the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Collective Security Council on the 2026-2030 Anti-Drug Strategy of CSTO Member States, and on the Draft Statement by the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Collective Security Council on Strengthening Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking. The list also includes the Council of Foreign Ministers’ conclusion on the Draft Decision by the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on the CSTO Secretary General.

The documents will be a topic of discussion at the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting, which is taking place in Bishkek on November 27, bringing together the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The summit is expected to involve a closed-door session and talks with participating delegations.