MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia’s victory in Ukraine will signal the collapse of the globalist project European elites are clinging to, Jozef Schutzman, an American blogger, IT consultant and the host of the talk show Russia Up Close, told TASS.

"Europe's political class is fighting not merely for geopolitical advantage, but for the survival of a broader globalist project. They fear that a failure to weaken Russia would signal the erosion of their influence across the Western world and embolden publics who are increasingly willing to challenge them," he said.

"Years of political insulation have left many in Brussels comfortable in positions that carry authority without accountability, while the embattled authorities in Kiev have come to assume that their own impunity will persist. In this environment fueled by arrogance, dependency, and at times open escapism the governing elites seem convinced that so long as they remain in power, they will continue to benefit, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the consequences," he noted.

Earlier, the United States proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which triggered discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of the program proposed by Washington, but some key points were left for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, the date of which is yet to be agreed upon.