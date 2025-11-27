Trump condemns assault on National Guard members as act of terror, crime against nation

WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has condemned the attack on two National Guard members near the White House and an act of terror and a crime against the nation, and promised to severely punish the shooter.

"This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred, and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nations, it was a crime against humanity. The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families," he said in a video address.

"As President of the United States, I am determined to ensure that the animal who perpetrated this atrocity pays the steepest possible price," he vowed.

On Wednesday, a man opened gunfire at National Guard members in downtown Washington, just a stone’s throw from the White House. Two officers were wounded and taken to a hospital.

US President Donald Trump, who is currently in Florida, said that the two officers were in serious condition. Later, Governor of West Virginia Patrick Morrisey said that both had died, but added that this information needed to be verified. Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel told reporters that they are alive, but in critical condition.

According to CBS News, the shooter was identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national, who has been living in the United States since 2021.