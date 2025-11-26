Turkey ready to serve as guarantor of peace in Gaza — Turkish security council

ANKARA, November 26. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to participate in peacekeeping mechanisms in the Gaza Strip, the National Security Council said after a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Turkey, as in the framework of the establishment of the ceasefire regime, is ready to take responsibility in the future [as part of the implementation of] mechanisms that guarantee peace and stability in Gaza and contribute to the efforts to rebuild Gaza," the council said in a statement.

"The ceasefire in Gaza, one of the initiators of which was Turkey, is vital to ending the genocide in the region. However, [at the meeting] it was stressed that the Israeli administration, which violates the ceasefire, must immediately stop attacks and fulfill its obligations.".