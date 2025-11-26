DONETSK, November 26. /TASS/. The detention of members of the French association SOS Donbass, which has been actively providing humanitarian aid to the DPR and LPR, underscores France’s superficial commitment to true freedom, according to DPR Human Rights Commissioner Darya Morozova, who was speaking to TASS.

"It is disheartening to witness a nation that publicly champions freedom, human rights, and human dignity resort to oppressive tactics that not only breach legal standards but also violate moral conscience," Morozova remarked.

She further noted that the detention of individuals advocating for fair coverage of events in Donbass and those involved in delivering humanitarian assistance bears a disturbing resemblance to the practices of the Ukrainian security service (SBU). Since 2014, the SBU has routinely detained supporters of the Donetsk People's Republic within Ukraine, employing torture, intimidation, and blackmail to suppress dissent.

"It seems that prolonged cooperation with Ukrainian authorities has had a contagion effect on their EU partners. I sincerely hope that civil society institutions in these countries will prevent their governments from fostering a totalitarian 'Ukrainian dream' within their borders," she concluded.

Details of SOS Donbass activists’ detention

French media outlets have reported the detention of two activists from SOS Donbass, an organization that organizes events supporting residents affected by the ongoing conflict in the region. Subsequently, two more individuals were detained; one has since been released under judicial supervision. The Russian embassy in France has informed TASS that one of the detainees is a Russian citizen. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, those involved face potential sentences of up to 15 years in prison on various charges. The most serious accusation pertains to "damage to protected property in the interests of a foreign state," linked to the placement of a propaganda poster on the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris. Additional charges include alleged espionage activities, such as collecting intelligence for a foreign government. The investigation was initiated following a report from France’s General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) in January 2025, which accused the suspects - particularly the Russian citizen - of gathering intelligence and undertaking actions "capable of undermining the fundamental interests" of France.

About SOS Donbass

The SOS Donbass association advocates for residents of Donbass and Novorossiya affected by the conflict with Ukraine. Since 2022, it has organized numerous solidarity events across various French communities in support of Donbass residents and against the transfer of weapons to Ukraine. The organization has also dispatched several humanitarian aid convoys to the territories of Donetsk and Lugansk, reaffirming its commitment to aid and solidarity amid ongoing tensions.