Hungary to boost oil supplies to Serbia — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 26. /TASS/. Hungary will increase supplies of oil and oil products to Serbia that is in a difficult position due to US sanctions by 2.5 times, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said after meeting with Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic.

The leading Hungarian oil and gas company MOL "doubled supplies to Serbia in November and will continue increasing them in December," Szijjarto said. "MOL will increase supplies of oil and oil products to Serbia by 2,5 times in the last month of the year," the minister noted at the press conference streamed by M1 television.

Hungary and Serbia also intend to speed up construction of the oil pipeline between the two countries, Szijjarto said. Required decisions to do this will be made in coming days, he added.