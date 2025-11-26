India says supports all efforts aimed at resolving conflict in Ukraine

NEW DELHI, November 26. /TASS/. India is following the developments around the search for ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and supports all the efforts, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said, when asked about US President Donald Trump’s plan.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in this regard. We continue to support all efforts aimed at bringing lasting peace to the region," he said.

"India has also advocated for sincere and practical engagement between the two parties and other key stakeholders through dialog and diplomacy to find lasting solution to the conflict."

The United States has proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which triggered discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of the program proposed by Washington, but some key points were left for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, whose the date is yet to be set. Later Trump said that the number of points in the plan had shrank from 28 to 22.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow has the 28-point document, and has not seen any other versions. According to the minister, Russia expects Washington to inform Moscow about the results of consultations with Kiev and the EU.