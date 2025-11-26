Crime ring runs well-oiled scheme to smuggle weapons from Ukraine into EU — expert

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The seizure of contraband weapons at the Moldovan-Romanian border testifies to the existence of a sophisticated and well-organized scheme facilitating illegal arms trafficking from Ukraine into the European Union via Romania, according to Dmitry Sorokin, director of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center, who was speaking to TASS.

The illicit ammunition was found in a truck originating from Moldova at the border with Romania. "This incident highlights the presence of a durable and systematically organized network for smuggling weapons from Ukraine into the EU through Romania. The black market value of these weapons can far surpass their legal prices, making smuggling highly lucrative for criminal groups. Romanian customs authorities, which enjoy a certain degree of autonomy, may deliberately permit some shipments of contraband to pass through, with the intention of capturing a shipment later to demonstrate their effectiveness - a common tactic in organized crime suppression," Sorokin explained.

Romanian border officials believe these munitions were smuggled from Ukraine, likely from an unspecified warehouse, and transported in disguise. "After crossing the Moldovan border, they were redistributed among participants in the criminal scheme, indicating a complex and carefully orchestrated operation," the expert added. Sorokin emphasized that the incident took place at the critical Albita-Leuseni border crossing, a key transit point for most imports and exports to Moldova. "As a former Moldovan customs officer, I can assert with confidence that smuggling weapons through customs without detection is virtually impossible, given that all shipments are subject to mandatory scanning and inspection. This suggests a breach of agreements among those involved in the smuggling network," he noted.

Furthermore, Sorokin indicated that Moldovan authorities are likely to respond with comprehensive measures to identify and prosecute those responsible. "This could include a prison sentence of up to 10 years for the driver, which is the standard penalty in such cases. Such actions aim to deter similar incidents in the future and uphold Moldova's reputation as a state committed to combating smuggling and organized crime," he concluded.