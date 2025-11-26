{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Gunfire heard near presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau — agency

It’s not clear yet if shots were fired near the palace itself or in a nearby neighborhood, the media outlet said

PRETORIA, November 26. /TASS/. Gunfire has been heard near the presidential palace in the capital of the West African country of Guinea-Bissau, the Agence France Press news agency reported.

It’s not clear yet if shots were fired near the palace itself or in a nearby neighborhood, the media outlet said.

Reuters, in turn, reported, citing eye witnesses, that gunfire had broken out near the national election commission’s headquarters in Guinea-Bissau's capital. The two buildings are located about a kilometer apart from each other in the city’s administrative district.

The election commission is currently counting votes in the November 23 presidential and parliamentary elections. The first official results of the presidential election are expected to be announced on November 28. The election involved 12 candidates, including incumbent head of state Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Earlier, opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa claimed victory in the presidential vote.

Arrests in SOS Donbass case show France pays lip service to freedom — expert
"It is disheartening to witness a nation that publicly champions freedom, human rights, and human dignity resort to oppressive tactics that not only breach legal standards but also violate moral conscience," DPR Human Rights Commissioner Darya Morozova remarked
Liberation of Ivanopolye allows UAVs to hit targets in Konstantinovka — Russian military
The success of the Battlegroup South’s assault teams enabled them to advance toward the southern outskirts of Konstantinovka, further complicating the enemy’s position within the city
International conference in Cairo on rebuilding Gaza postponed — newspaper
Guarantees that the destruction of Gaza will not happen again have not yet been provided, and are unlikely to be provided at present in the light of the continuous escalation by Israel, the newspaper's source said
Tu-160 strategic missile carriers perform flight over Arctic Ocean
The flight lasted more than 11 hours
Putin approves new Russia’s National Policy Strategy
Apart from general provisions, the document contains a survey of current inter-ethnic relations in Russia
Angara-1.2 rocket orbits Russian Defense Ministry’s satellites
A stable telemetry connection has been established and maintained with the spacecraft, and their onboard systems are functioning normally
Efforts to discredit Trump, boost Britain in Ukraine conflict: SVR statements
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is confident that Britain is seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine to protect its own economy from collapse
Nearly 40,000 households in Zaporozhye Region left without power after Ukraine’s attack
Socially important facilities are fed from standby sources, the region’s governor Yevgeny Balitsky said
Su-57 successful in new types of combat missions — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-57 already outperforms many of its foreign counterparts in numerous aspects
IN BRIEF: Lavrov speaks on Europe’s failure in Ukraine, Trump’s peace plan
The foreign minister pointed out that Russia had received US President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan through unofficial channels and had not seen any other versions of the document
UN launches process to elect new secretary-general
The term of the current head of the global organization, Antonio Guterres, ends on December 31, 2026
Kremlin aide announces preliminary agreement for Witkoff to visit Moscow next week
Yury Ushakov added that Steve Wtikoff will be travelling with a number of US officials "who are involved in Ukraine matters"
Kiev’s inconsistency, West’s speculations, UN inaction: Lavrov’s statements
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed the United Nations’ refusal to provide any evidence in the alleged Bucha massacre is a "full confession" and "disgrace for an organization" and suggested that Kiev’s corruption schemes have beneficiaries in Europe
Rosatom CEO says Kiev's claims to ZNPP under Trump peace plan not realistic
According to Alexey Likhachev, the country’s leadership does not rule out the use of Ukraine’s electricity within international cooperation
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Expert doubts Europe can sustain Ukraine aid at current levels without US
Senior adviser at the European Policy Centre Christian Moelling described air and missile defense as Ukraine’s most critical gap
Russian intel officers, US official convene meeting on Ukraine in UAE — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov explained that Russian and Ukrainian intelligence officers occasionally meet in the UAE to discuss sensitive topics
Polish airfield next to Ukrainian border closed until next summer
A source in Poland’s air traffic control service did not elaborate on why the airfield was closed
Trump says hopes to meet with Putin, Zelensky
The US leader expressed hope that "peace can be accomplished as soon as possible"
Coalition of willing may deploy troops away from front lines in Ukraine — Macron
According to the French president, a troop deployment "on reserve grounds in Kiev and Odessa" may be considered
Russia, US continue to build relations, albeit with difficulties — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that the process involves communication over the phone
Russia ready to support Nigeria’s counter-terrorism effort — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted "the Nigerian government’s serious efforts in the sphere of counter-terrorism"
Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan crucial for regional stability — Putin
The Russian president noted that Moscow and Bishkek align their positions within international organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the United Nations
US peace plan has positive points, needs further analysis by experts — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the document requires serious analysis and discussion
NATO, EU issues excluded from Ukraine negotiation agenda — Berlin
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that these issues should be discussed in future and with Europe's participation
Trump says Witkoff, Kushner to meet with Putin in Moscow next week
Donald Trump told reporters that his son-in-law Jared Kushner "is involved in the process" of Ukrainian reconciliation
German chancellor points to unacceptably low employment of Ukrainians in Germany
Friedrich Merz emphasized that in some countries it reaches 70-80%, but in Germany it is still below 30%
Trump says his team has made serious progress toward Ukrainian settlement
Earlier on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that he is convinced that agreements on the Ukrainian settlement are very close
Belgium convinces Italy that expropriation of Russian assets has serious risks
"Belgium will not expropriate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine without European guarantees against lawsuits and demands to return the money," Belgian Minister of Defense and Foreign Trade Theo Francken said
Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion
The explosion occurred in the Separ restaurant in the center of Donetsk
Trump defends Witkoff amid leaked conversation with Kremlin foreign policy aide
The alleged conversation revealed that Steve Witkoff gave Yury Ushakov instructions on how to properly approach the US president
US continues to provide arms, intelligence to Ukraine — Russian MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the arms supplies are financed by European funds
Russian authorities observe unfriendly countries’ attempts to split Russian society
According to the Strategy of the State National Policy until 2036, these factors are coming to the fore amid the growing instability in the world
At least 33 Ukrainian drones downed over various Russian regions overnight
13 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Kiev troops shell DPR four times in past day
All the attacks targeted Gorlovka and its outskirts
Press review: EU seeks to revise US Ukraine peace plan as Trump adds Russian oil sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 25th
Kremlin aide blasts 'leak' of his call with Witkoff as an attempt to hamper Russia-US ties
Yury Ushakov pointed out that such relations are not being established easily
US envoy to NATO acknowledges Russia’s superiority on battlefield
Matthew Whitaker noted that Russian forces were making "small tactical gains" every week, so, Russia "is negotiating a peace deal from reality"
West waging info war against Russia's position on Ukraine deal — deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov said that he did not intend to comment on any leaks
Russia not ready to discuss Trump’s plan on Ukraine publicly — senior diplomat
The Russian side is ready for the dialogue, Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Ukraine should abandon plans to join NATO — Pentagon’s ex-chief
"Probably the best way for Ukraine is to join the European Union, which makes more sense at this point," former Defense Secretary and ex-CIA director Leon Panetta said
Rubio fields angry calls from EU officials after US peace plan on Ukraine leaked — WSJ
The document shocked European governments and Kiev's supporters in the US Congress, the newspaper writes
Whole families from US, Europe move to Russia for traditional values — Security Council
These are citizens of Germany, Latvia, the US, France, Italy, Estonia, and other countries
Israel launches large-scale operation in West Bank — army statement
The army reported that the IDF, the Israeli Security Agency, and Israel Border Police began operating as part of a broad counterterrorism operation in the area of northern Samaria
Russia unable to regain OPCW Executive Council seat — voting results
Eastern European seats on the Executive Council were allocated to Slovakia and Slovenia, which received 107 and 122 votes
UN no party to discussions around peace plan for Ukraine — spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations Stephane Dujarric emphasized that Antonio Guterres has a "consistent position on how he would like to see an end to this conflict" and the organization continues to hold to it
Comet 3I/ATLAS approaches Earth at less than 300 million km
Scientists clarified that, if considering the comet’s trajectory relative to the Sun, it is already on its way out of the solar system while still approaching our planet
Kremlin aide says unaware of source of media reports about phone calls between Russia, US
Yury Ushakov assumed that someone leaks information
Russia drafts response to possible seizure of assets by West — minister
Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko stressed that it has been submitted to the country’s leadership
Ukraine unable to take down Russia’s Tornado-S guided rockets
Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov emphasized the enemy finds it hard to take them down even with the help of Western-made air defense systems
Lukashenko to take part in CSTO summit in Bishkek, plans to hold meeting with Putin
The Belarusian leader will discuss the pressing issues of ensuring collective security in the Eurasian space and outline directions that require allies’ special attention
Trump says directed Witkoff to Moscow for meeting with Putin
At the same time, Secretary of the US Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians, the US President said
Two apartment blocks in Taganrog damaged beyond repair during last night’s drone raid
As a result of the attack, 15 people from eight apartments of a two-storey apartment building have completely lost their property
Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours
Talks on BRICS cross-border payment system at a crawl — Russian Finance Minister
According to Anton Siluanov, payments are being made in reliable currencies and using the reliable infrastructure
Trump says Russia, Ukraine discuss exchange of territories
"It's a long, complicated process," Donald Trump added
Russia ready to discuss Trump’s plan received via unofficial channels — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that those who engaged in megaphone diplomacy did not pursue noble goals
Trump wants soonest end to Ukrainian conflict, regardless of terms — Politico
The US leader will accept "whatever agreement that both sides can agree on as quickly as possible"
EU rushing to develop plan to avert Ukraine’s financial collapse — Politico
Experts in Brussels are now urgently drawing up new initiatives to assist Ukraine if the "reparations loan" proposal is not ready by the EU leaders’ summit on December 18
Coalition of Willing suggests using all frozen Russian assets for Kiev’s benefit
According to the joint statement, "a swift decision on securing long-term financing for Ukraine, including through the use of the full value of immobilized Russian sovereign assets, will be critical"
Lavrov says hard to find common sense in Ukraine’s purchase of Rafale jets
The top diplomat pointed out that the deal enshrined 100 jets
Putin approves new Russian national policy strategy
Alongside general provisions, it includes an assessment of the current state of inter-national and inter-ethnic relations in Russia
Putin to meet with Kyrgyz, Belarusian counterparts in Bishkek
The meeting is expected to focus on key issues of bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, economy, culture, humanitarian sphere and other areas
Russian-made Pantsir air defense system demonstrates limitless capabilities — Rostec
The Pantsir surface-to-air missile/gun system shoots down "all the flying targets," CEO Sergey Chemezov noted
Driscoll not flying to London for talks with Kiev due to EU criticism of US plan
US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was scheduled to fly to the British capital after visiting Kiev on November 19
Rubio's involvement shifts Ukraine talks track — media
US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll initially delivered a "tough message" to Ukraine and Europe, insisting they accept the 28-point plan
Press review: US-Ukraine try to float condensed peace plan as Trump pressures Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 26th
Kremlin aide says he never comments on conversations with US envoy
Yury Ushakov stressed that these conversations are confidential
Media leaks, upcoming US envoy visit: What Kremlin aide said
Yury Ushakov noted that the leaked transcripts of his alleged conversations with Steve Witkoff were intended to hinder efforts to improve Russia-US relations
Putin says Russia-Kyrgyzstan allied ties continue to strengthen
The Russian president also praised Kyrgyzstan for its work as this year’s CSTO chair
Trump says US peace plan for Ukraine whittled down to 22 points from 28
The US president said that a lot of them were solved "very favorably"
Calls for firing Witkoff after ‘leaks’ aim to derail peace process — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that US President Donald Trump had spoken indirectly in defense of Steve Witkoff recently
Trump says progress made in talks on Ukraine
"People are starting to realize it's a good deal for both parties," the US leader noted, referring to his 28-point plan
Washington’s optimistic rhetoric aimed at encouraging Ukraine peace process — CNN
Washington's strategy is centered around "renewed air of confidence," which raises the stakes and makes it harder for any party to walk away from the talks
Lavrov says Europe always had bad intentions towards Russia
According to the minister, the fact that European leaders are predicting the collapse of Russia’s economy and expect the Russian people to stage riots and overthrow the authorities "aligns with Europe’s reputation over the past 500 years, when all global troubles were created by this small group of countries"
Russian troops liberate Ivanopolye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,345 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Armenia's withdrawal from CSTO off the table for now — deputy foreign minister
Commenting on why Armenia remains a CSTO member while staying out of the organization’s activities, Mnatsakan Safaryan said that this reflects the country’s current guideline
US vice president, top diplomat deny reports of split over Ukraine
JD Vance said that the media is lying in order to derail the US president's agenda
Merz, Macron, Starmer said they agreed with Rubio to expedite security guarantees to Kiev
They tasked their military authorities, in particular, "to complete joint planning work to that effect," the joint statement says
Ukraine not going to abandon its NATO path — head of Zelensky's office
Kiev has repeatedly emphasized its desire to become a full-fledged member of the alliance as soon as possible
Russia ready to extend New START limits beyond one year — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that the initiative outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin on post-New START measures is a logical step, but its implementation will require political will not only from Russia, but also from the United States
Europe had chances to take part in Ukrainian conflict settlement but missed them — Lavrov
The Russian minister recalled that it was Europe that disrupted the Minsk agreements, as France and Germany openly admitted later
Russia has unofficially received several versions of US peace plan — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov added that there has not been any substantive discussion between the teams of the two countries yet
Rostec creates new loitering munition — CEO
"It is guaranteed to reach all NATO howitzers and HIMARS systems and can strike the enemy’s military target with almost 100% certainty," Sergey Chemezov said
EU 'detached from reality' on Ukraine, hampering peace — expert
According to Aldo Ferrari, the original American plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, whether the Europeans like it or not, aligns better with the real state of things
US under Trump can no longer be considered EU ally — Borrell
According to the former head of European diplomacy, the EU should recognize the shift in American policy and respond accordingly
Olympic Flame of 2026 Winter Games lit in Ancient Olympia
Due to poor weather conditions, the ceremony was for the first time moved inside - to the Archaeological Museum
Trump says no deadlines for deal on Ukraine
The US leader stressed that the deadline for him is when the conflict is over
Trump says end of Russia’s offensive is 'big concession' to Ukraine
The US President said he disagreed with the assumption that his proposed deal was more beneficial for Russia
Russian diplomat emphasizes that Moscow will not move any red lines in peace talks
"Any concessions and a departure from our approaches to the key aspects of achieving our goals, including those related to the special military operation, are out of the question," Sergey Ryabkov stated
Russian army confidently advancing near Aleksandro-Kalinovo — Belousov
The defense minister expressed gratitude to the command and personnel for their successful execution of combat missions and unwavering dedication to duty
FACTBOX: Cheboksary casualties, 33 Ukrainian drones downed after attack on Russian regions
Two individuals, including a teenager, were wounded in a drone strike in Cheboksary, the republic’s head, Oleg Nikolayev, reported
Kiev uses chemical weapons against civilians on regular basis — Russian envoy
Vladimir Tarabrin stressed that Kiev also continued attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Europeans question what will happen next, as Ukraine ‘not forever’ — Lavrov
According to the minister, the European Union has long ceased to be a European forum where the interests of Europeans are represented
Europe should return Moscow assets or be known as thieve — Russian foreign ministry
"Only Russia has the right to decide what will happen to the assets of the Russian Federation," Maria Zakharova stressed
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Joint statement, seven documents signed during Putin's state visit to Kyrgyzstan
The agreements encompassed various areas of cooperation, including a protocol amending the treaty between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on military-technical collaboration
Russia sets trends in global tank building — Chemezov
Rostec CEO noted that Russian armored vehicles were less complex and easier to maintain than Western ones
Dialogue with US, Western speculation, concessions: statements by senior Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow will not cross any of its own red lines on Ukraine and urged the media to focus on objective reporting
US Army Secretary Driscoll expected in Kiev this week — Zelensky’s chief of staff
Earlier Donald Trump said he instructed Daniel Driscoll to negotiate with the Ukrainian side
Hungarian PM plans Moscow visit for talks with Putin on Friday — report
Budapest has not issued any official statement on the matter
