Gunfire heard near presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau — agency

PRETORIA, November 26. /TASS/. Gunfire has been heard near the presidential palace in the capital of the West African country of Guinea-Bissau, the Agence France Press news agency reported.

It’s not clear yet if shots were fired near the palace itself or in a nearby neighborhood, the media outlet said.

Reuters, in turn, reported, citing eye witnesses, that gunfire had broken out near the national election commission’s headquarters in Guinea-Bissau's capital. The two buildings are located about a kilometer apart from each other in the city’s administrative district.

The election commission is currently counting votes in the November 23 presidential and parliamentary elections. The first official results of the presidential election are expected to be announced on November 28. The election involved 12 candidates, including incumbent head of state Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Earlier, opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa claimed victory in the presidential vote.