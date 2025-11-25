Over 90% of residential houses in Gaza ruined or damaged — agency

CAIRO, November 25. /TASS/. Nearly 92% of residential buildings in the Gaza Strip have been either ruined or partially destroyed as a result of hostilities and Israeli strikes, the WAFA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the majority of Gazans have to live in half-destroyed houses that are absolutely not fit for living, or they live in tents that "cannot protect from summer heat or winter cold." As winter approaches, the situation in tent camps is worsening amid a shortage of building materials to protect them against rains and the lack of heating equipment.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

According to the latest data of Gaza’s health ministry, the overall death toll from hostilities in the enclave exceeds 69,000, with more than 170,000 people being wounded.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.