Russia, US, Ukraine talks required to resolve conflict settlement issues — White House

WASHINGTON, November 25. /TASS/. Negotiations with the participation of Moscow, Washington and Kiev are required to resolve the remaining issues regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Tuesday.

"Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table," Leavitt wrote on her X social network account. "There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States."

On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on Washington's 28-point "peace plan." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting the most productive since the onset of the conflict. Ukrainian media reported that Washington and Kiev were able to agree on most of the plan.

As Rubio indicated, the United States agreed to separate the points on Ukraine's European integration and NATO membership into a different negotiating track. According to The Washington Post, following these consultations, the plan's points were reduced to 19.

According to Western media reports, the initial version of the American plan envisioned Ukraine's pledge not to join NATO and the alliance's commitment not to integrate Kiev, as well as recognition by the United States and other countries of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk People's Republic, the official status of the Russian language in Ukraine, a limitation on the size of the Ukrainian army, and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. EU leaders expressed disagreement with several points and announced the development of counterproposals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was holding consultations with the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi on issues regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"Secretary Driscoll and team have been in discussions with the Russian delegation to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine. The talks are going well and we remain optimistic. Secretary Driscoll is closely synchronized with the White House and the US interagency as these talks progress," Driscoll’s spokesperson Lt. Col. Jeff Tolbert said in an interview with US media, including ABC television channel and Axios web portal.

US-Ukraine talks in Geneva

On November 23, delegations from the US and Ukraine agreed on most of Washington's proposed 28-point peace plan at a meeting in Geneva, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported. According to it, the provisions regarding the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, prisoner exchanges, and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have been agreed upon. RBC-Ukraine did not provide the updated wording of these provisions.

Several provisions were left for discussion at the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. These include Ukraine's renunciation of part of its territory and enshrining its refusal to join NATO in the Ukrainian Constitution. The date of the meeting between Trump and Zelensky to finalize the remaining provisions of the plan has not yet been determined, though it is provisionally scheduled for this or next week.

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "President Trump's peace plan to settle the situation in Ukraine was discussed before the meeting in Alaska." However, after the meeting in Anchorage, there was a pause, which was linked to Kiev's rejection of the proposals. This is probably why a revised 28-point plan was created. According to Putin, Russia "has this text..., and it can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement.".