US Republicans divided over Trump’s plan on Ukraine — FT

LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. The plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, drafted by US President Donald Trump’s administration, has Republicans divided, the UK’s Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported.

The report says that after Trump’s plan was leaked to the media, a number of US congressmen openly said they disagreed with it and criticized it for serving Russia’s interests rather than Ukraine’s. Among its staunchest critics was senator from Kentucky Mitch McConnell, who used to serve as the Senate majority leader.

Earlier, Western media reported that Trump’s own administration is divided as well. However, according to FT, White House representatives have denied reports about disagreements between hawkish US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on one side and critics of the Ukrainian government, namely Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Vice President J D Vance, on the other.

The United States and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s 28-point peace plan on Sunday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as the most productive since the beginning of the conflict. According to the Ukrainian media, Washington and Kiev managed to agree on a large part of the plan. The United States, according to Rubio, agreed to isolate issues of Ukraine’s European integration and potential NATO membership as a separate negotiating track.