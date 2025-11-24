MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The fuel crisis in Mali was artificially engineered by external forces aiming to destabilize the nation and reassert French influence in the Sahel region, Alexander Ivanov, Director of the Commonwealth of Officers for International Security (COIS), told TASS. He referenced a recent statement by Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, who described the crisis as a deliberate attempt to undermine stability. Niger's President Abdourahmane Tchiani also addressed on November 20 the destructive activities targeting the region, including efforts to destabilize both France and Ukraine in the Sahel.

"Everyone is well aware of which countries are involved. Paris seeks to incite popular unrest and regain its foothold in the Sahel through these actions," Ivanov asserted. He further noted France's active support for the Tuareg separatist movement of Azawad (Federation de Liberation de l'Azawad, FLA), which the Malian government designates as terrorist. Ivanov pointed to the recent visit of FLA leader Bilal Ag Acherif to Paris, suggesting it was likely to discuss strengthening FLA units and plans to seize Kidal.

The COIS chief added that Western powers are fueling tensions in nations that have aligned with Russia. "France continues to act as a colonial power, maintaining control through the CFA franc, extracting resources, and imposing sanctions on those allied with Russia," Ivanov concluded.