EU leaders consider some provisions of US peace plan unacceptable — Polish PM

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. European Union leaders consider some provisions of Washington’s 28-point Ukraine peace plan to be unacceptable, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters after the informal EU summit on Ukraine in Luanda.

"There aren’t many reasons to be overly excited. <...> European leaders stand absolutely united in the opinion that work on the 28 provisions <…> needs to continue, [as] some of them are unacceptable," the premier told reporters at a briefing, aired by his office on various social media.

In his words, the European leaders disagreed with proposed caps on the armed forces of Ukraine. Also, Tusk emphasized that sanctions pressure on Russia needs to continue. He also said that the provision on the deployment of NATO fighter jets in Poland as a security guarantee for Kiev had been removed from the plan.

An informal Ukraine-themed meeting of European leaders was held in Luanda on November 24, on the sidelines of the EU-African Union summit. The talks centered around the US-proposed plan on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.