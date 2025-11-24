Musk's DOGE disbanded ahead of schedule — news agency

LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created by businessman Elon Musk, has ceased to exist eight months before the end of its term, Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director Scott Kupor said.

"That doesn’t exist," he told Reuters. Kupor added that DOGE is no longer a "centralized entity."

According to the news agency, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has taken over many of the functions of the disbanded agency.

Shortly after his inauguration, US President Donald Trump announced a series of measures to reduce the size of the government and combat bureaucracy. Among other things, he tasked Musk with overseeing the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).