Ruling party candidate leading presidential election in Republic of Srpska

BELGRADE, November 23. /TASS/. Sinisa Karan, a candidate of the ruling Alliance of Independent Democrats, is leading at the snap presidential election in the Republic of Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina), with 51.4% of votes, according to the results of counting ballots from 76.6% of polling stations.

Karan’s rival from the opposition Serbian Democratic Party, Branko Blanusa, is garnering 48.6% of the vote, according to the Radio Television of Republika Srpska.

According to the entity’s Central Election Commission, the voter turnout was 26% four hours before the end of voting. No serious incidents were reported.

Former President Milorad Dodik has remover from the office after a court in Bosnia-Herzegovina in February 2025 sentenced him to one year in prison and banned him from political activities for six years for ignoring the High Representative’s resolutions. This ruling was challenged by parliament at first, but late it appointed Dodik’s adviser Ana Trisic Babic as acting president.