ZNPP not to be transferred under Kiev’s control — Europe’s counter-proposal

LONDON, November 23. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will not be transferred to Kiev but will be restarted under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to Europe’s counterproposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine.

"The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will be restarted under supervision of the IAEA, and the produced power shall be shared equitably in a 50-50 split between Russia and Ukraine," Reuters cited the document drafted by the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier that the Europeans insisted that the ZNPP be controlled by Kiev.

This section of the E3 rival plan repeats the peace plan offered by US President Donald Trump. According to the Axios portal, which released the US 28-point plan, the US side also suggests that the ZNPP resume operation under the IAEA supervision and electricity it generates be shared equally between Russia and Ukraine.