Lebanese president accuses Israel of ignoring calls for stopping attacks on Lebanon

BEIRUT, November 23. /TASS/. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has condemned Israel’s attack on southern Beirut and called on the international community to push Israel toward stopping its aggressive actions against Lebanon.

"Israel is ignoring repeated calls for halting attacks on Lebanon and continues its military escalation," he said as quoted by the presidential press service.

He recalled that throughout the year after the ceasefire agreement was signed, the Lebanese government has been putting forward numerous initiatives geared to stabilize the situation and settle the conflict. "But Israel has not responded to any of our proposals and continues its aggressive course," Aoun stressed.

A source in the Lebanese law enforcement agencies told the Elnashra news portal that the Israeli strike killed Hezbollah chief-of-staff Haytham Ali Tabtabai. According to the source, six missiles were fired at a neighborhood where the man was staying.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, the Israeli attack claimed five lives and left 28 more people wounded.