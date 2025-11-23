BRUSSELS, November 23. /TASS/. Europe’s rival peace plan for Ukraine, which has been prepared for the talks in Geneva, suggests that the Ukrainian army be capped at 800,000 "in peace time," Reuters said, citing the document.

Apart from that, EU countries insists on deploying NATO fighter jets in Poland and providing Ukraine with a security guarantee "from the United States similar to NATO's Article 5 clause."

Brussels also insists that it controls Russia’s frozen assets to be able to expropriate them to compensate Ukraine for the damage. "Ukraine will be fully reconstructed and compensated financially, including through Russian sovereign assets that will remain frozen until Russia compensates damage to Ukraine," the agency cited the document.

A source told TASS early that the European Union sees its goals in retaining control over Russian assets and not allow Ukraine’s demilitarization as it would derail the community’s course toward militarization.