LONDON, November 23. /TASS/. Europe’s rival plan for settling the Ukrainian conflict imposes no restrictions on the size of the Ukrainian army and that country’s defense industry, The Daile Telegraph said, citing the leaked document.

According to the European plan, "both parties to the conflict commit to a full unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on the land and at sea." Apart from that, "territorial issues will be discussed and resolved after a full and unconditional ceasefire," the newspaper quoted the plan, which also envisages that Russian assets will remain frozen until Russia compensates Ukraine for the damage it did.

The 24-point European plan provides for a gradual easing of sanctions if it abides by the peace plan and their automatic restoration if the ceasefire is breached. "Sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 may be subject to gradual and partial easing after a sustainable peace is achieved and subject to resumption in the event of a breach of the peace agreement (snapback)," the document says.