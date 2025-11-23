No thanks from Ukraine for US efforts — Trump

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. The United States continues to sell weapons to NATO for distributing to Ukraine, although Kiev has not thanked the US side for its efforts, President Donald Trump stated.

"Ukraine 'leadership’ has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia. The USA continues to sell massive $amounts of weapons to NATO, for distribution to Ukraine," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He once again accused his predecessor, President Joe Biden, of the conflict’s outbreak. "If the 2020 Presidential Election was not rigged and stolen <…> there would be no Ukraine/Russia War, as there wasn’t, not even a mention, during my first Term in Office," he emphasized.

A US delegation led by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll that was visiting Kiev on November 20 handed over to Zelensky US President Donald Trump’s plan for settling the conflict. According to The Financial Times (FT), the 28-point peace plan, approved by Trump, entails significant concessions from Kiev. Reuters reported on Friday that the US administration has given Ukraine an ultimatum demanding that it sign the Trump plan by November 27 and warned that it would halt weapons and intel supplies otherwise.

At a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, President Vladimir Putin said that the American 28-point peace plan could be used as a basis for a peace deal with Ukraine. "But this text has not been discussed with us in detail," the president pointed out. "And I can guess why. I believe the reason is the same: the US administration has not yet secured the Ukrainian side's agreement. Ukraine is against it.".