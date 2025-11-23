Witkoff may visit Russia if Geneva talks are successful — WP

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff may visit Russia if negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva are successful, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius wrote.

If Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio manage to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian delegation "to a framework for negotiations, Witkoff will then take it to Russian President Vladimir Putin, though probably not immediately," he said.

The journalist spoke with American officials familiar with the negotiations. According to him, they want to convince Europe and Kiev that the agreement proposed by the Donald Trump administration is "not as pro-Russian as it might appear." If Kiev agrees to the proposed plan "the onus will shift to Moscow," he said.