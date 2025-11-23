WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov admitted at a meeting with US officials in Florida that Vladimir Zelensky might cede part of Donbass in exchange for a peace agreement, The Washington Post (WP) wrote, citing sources.

According to US officials close to the negotiations, Umerov also stated that Ukraine could agree to reduce its army to 600,000 troops. However, as the newspaper reported, this point could be revised due to the strong criticism it has generated.