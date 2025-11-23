Europe has prepared counterplan to US peace proposals on Ukraine — Sky News

LONDON, November 23. /TASS/. European leaders have prepared a counterplan in response to US President Donald Trump's peace proposals on Ukraine, Sky News reported.

Europe's vision on the issue will be presented on November 23 at a meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in Geneva, according to the TV channel.

Earlier, the DPA news agency, citing sources in German government circles, reported that Washington's peace plan would be discussed at a meeting of representatives of leading EU countries with their counterparts from the United States and Ukraine in Geneva.