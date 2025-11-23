US plan being solid basis for talks on settlement in Ukraine — Rubio

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. The plan offered by Washington is the sound base for talks on the settlement in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the X.

"The peace proposal was authored by the U.S. It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations," Rubio said.

"It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine," he added.

Rubio departed to Geneva, where consultations of representatives from leading EU countries, the US and Ukraine on the Washington’s plan are scheduled for November 23, Reuters reported earlier, citing a spokesperson of the State Department.