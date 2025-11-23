Ex-president of Brazil attempted to remove ankle bracelet

RIO DE JANEIRO, November 23. /TASS/. Former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro attempted to violate rules of home arrest, G1 web portal reported.

According to law enforcement agencies, Bolsonaro confirmed in the talk with police that attempted to open the bracelet clamp using soldering iron. The damaged device transmitted a signal to enforcement authorities. The bracelet was sent to expert examination and the ex-head of state remains under arrest.

Bolsonaro was arrested this Saturday. Police believes the politician might prepare his escape. In September, the ex-leader of the country was recognized as guilty of a plot to prevent incumbent president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from coming to power in January 2023. Bolsonaro was sentenced to more than 27 years of custodial restraint.