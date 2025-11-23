Six airlines cancel flights to Venezuela after reports on US military activity

CARACAS, November 23. /TASS/. Six airlines canceled flights to Venezuela on Saturday after a warning for civil aviation regarding higher military activity of the US in the Caribbean Basin, Executive President of the Airlines Association in Venezuela (ALAV) Marisela De Loaiza told AFP news agency.

Brazilian GOL, Spanish Iberia, Colombia’s Avianca, TAP from Portugal, Chilean Latam and Carribean from Trinidad and Tobago are these air carriers.

Washington accuses Venezuelan authorities of insufficiently active fight against drug smuggling. The US Navy positioned a strike force in the Caribbean Sea. Since September, the US Navy took down at least twenty high-speed boats in the region, with 76 people killed.