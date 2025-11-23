Zelensky may come to the US to discuss peace plan — Kellogg

NEW YORK, November 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky may visit the United States to discuss the Washington’s plan for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Special Envoy of the US President for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in an interview with Fox News.

"It's a good plan. There are things in there that need to be really kind of codified and really explained a little bit more, but we're almost there," Kellogg said. There will be an opportunity to say this is a good plan "when Zelensky comes to the United States, which he probably will [do], there's no guarantee of it," he noted.

The United States is very close to settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the special envoy said. "We always say the last 10 meters to an objective are always the hardest to get to. We're in about the last two meters. We're almost there," Kellogg stressed.