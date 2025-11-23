LONDON, November 23. /TASS/. British diplomats privately recognized that the plan unveiled by the US presidential administration for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine can become the basis to terminate hostilities, The Sunday Times reports, citing sources.

"In the current circumstances, this may be Kiev’s best hope … it’s not perfect, but it’s not final, either. It could — could — offer a way to end the killing, and allow us to focus on rebuilding Ukraine," a UK diplomat told the newspaper.

While many experts in British mass media put under fire the paragraph of limiting the strength of the Ukrainian army, analysts of the UK Defense Ministry actually believe Kiev would not be able to afford more than 500,000 servicemen in the long run, the newspaper noted.

The Trump’s plan, contrary to certain publications, did not prohibit Ukraine from having long-range weapons, the news outlet added.